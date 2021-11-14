Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Wang, Blinken discuss ties ahead of leaders virtual summit

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China and the United States should get ready for and ensure a smooth and successful virtual meeting between the two heads of state, and bring bilateral ties back to the track of sound and stable development.

Wang made the remarks in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, three days ahead of the much anticipated meeting between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Noting their meeting will mark a major event not only in China-US relationship but also in international relations, Wang said that the two peoples and the international community hope that the meeting will yield results beneficial to the two countries as well as the world.

The two heads of state play a key role in steering bilateral ties, Wang stressed.

Washington looks forward to sharing its views on bilateral relationship with China in the spirit of mutual respect and jointly sending a strong signal to the world, Blinken said.

Speaking of the wrong remarks and actions of the US regarding the Taiwan question, Wang urged Washington to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

"Taiwan independence" forces are the biggest threat to cross-Straits peace and stability, any connivance and support for them will undermine tranquility in the area and will eventually bear the consequences.

If the US really wants to safeguard peace across the Taiwan Straits, it should clearly and firmly oppose any "Taiwan independence" activity, honor its commitment made in the three China-US joint communiques, and take actions to uphold the one-China principle, he said.

Wang and Blinken also exchanged views on issues including energy security, climate change, Iran nuclear issue, and agreed to maintain dialogue in order to address various global challenges.

Related News

Published : November 14, 2021

By : China Daily

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.