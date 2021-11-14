Wang, Blinken discuss ties ahead of leaders virtual summit

Noting their meeting will mark a major event not only in China-US relationship but also in international relations, Wang said that the two peoples and the international community hope that the meeting will yield results beneficial to the two countries as well as the world.

The two heads of state play a key role in steering bilateral ties, Wang stressed.

Washington looks forward to sharing its views on bilateral relationship with China in the spirit of mutual respect and jointly sending a strong signal to the world, Blinken said.

Speaking of the wrong remarks and actions of the US regarding the Taiwan question, Wang urged Washington to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

"Taiwan independence" forces are the biggest threat to cross-Straits peace and stability, any connivance and support for them will undermine tranquility in the area and will eventually bear the consequences.