Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong departs for US for chips, vaccine; signals his return to management

Earlier this year Samsung’s greatest rival TSMC pledged to spend $100 billion over the next three years to boost foundry capacity. Though Samsung Electronics’ cash reserves reached a record 209 trillion won ($177.1 billion) in July, the company did not proceed with aggressive chip expansion when Lee was serving time for bribing ousted former President Park Geun-hye.



Now, all eyes are on how the vice chairman would navigate the world’s biggest memory chip and mobile phone maker and manifest “New Samsung,” a slogan Lee proclaimed on Oct. 25, which was the first anniversary of the death of his father, Lee Kun-hee.



In lock step with New Samsung vision, Samsung Electronics announced last week that it would overhaul its job ranking system to upgrade its evaluation and promotion system.



During his US visit, Lee is expected to meet with local government officials and iron out final details for the $17 billion foundry plant. While the city of Taylor in Texas is viewed as the strongest contender, Samsung has left other options open, such as Phoenix in Arizona and upstate New York.



Some view that Lee might well visit Austin in Texas -- where Samsung’s foundry plant No. 1 is located -- and even meet with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. Major clients of Samsung are located near the Austin plant including Qualcomm and Nvidia.



Also, it remains to be seen whether Lee will meet with the Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, who agreed to supply the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Korea for local use at Lee’s request.



Lee has used his personal connections to reach out to Bancel, as Korea struggled with vaccine shortages. The two agreed to prioritize 2.4 million doses of Moderna vaccines manufactured at Samsung Biologics’ factory in Songdo, Incheon, to the Korean government starting this month.