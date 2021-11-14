Malaysian hiker almost lost in forbidden part of Japans suicide forest

The brochure was very useful and it gave me all the details I needed about hiking to Aokigahara. (Many of us now would just Google or check an app for information, but don’t dismiss the value of a physical tourist brochure, especially if there is no WiFi available in the area!)

I got on the tourist bus that would take me to the starting point of the Aokigahara walking trail, or so I thought. I must have missed the stop because when we got to the end of the route, it did not look like the picture in the brochure. I was the only one left on the bus so I asked the driver, “Aokigahara?”

He looked at me, nodded and pointed at the door.

OK.

There was a visitors’ centre or something at the place, but when I went into the building there was no one around I could speak to.

OK.

I found a trail behind the building that led into the forest. There was a sign in Japanese which I could not read, but since it did not have the “No Entry” symbol on it, I figured it was safe to enter the forest.

The trail was clear and looked like it had been properly built for walking or hiking purposes; it was also big enough for a whole horse carriage to go through.

As I was trying to decide which direction to go, an elderly man and a teenage boy suddenly appeared and the former cheerily said “Ohayo!” (good morning). “Tourist?”

“Yes.”

“OK, enjoy!”

I took another path, one that had a little more light than where the men went. It was a wonderful trail and very easy to navigate, as long as you stayed on the path. Every now and then I came across distance and direction markers, but none were in English. No big deal, I thought, because I seemed to be going the right way... until I came to a section that... felt different.

Suddenly the beautiful forest was all quiet, and I could no longer hear the insects, bugs and small animals. The air also felt... it felt like there was no air, no breeze. Had I accidentally walk over to the “forbidden” part of the forest?

(The forbidden zone is clearly marked, although there is no large barrier – just a rope – that would prevent anyone from walking in.)

I started to get a little paranoid and looked around, but then I didn’t want to “see” anything so I stopped and kept walking instead.

There was more vegetation in this part of the woods, and the tree roots grew everywhere so the path was no longer clear. I had to stop every few meters to make sure I was moving straight forward and not to the left or right.

It was a little eerie but I was mostly afraid of getting lost than anything, as my phone signal was also very weak.

About 20 minutes later, I finally came across a sign nailed to the root of an interesting-looking tree with a pinkish bark. Again, I had no idea what the sign said, but it was a welcome sight nonetheless.

There was a bench nearby so I sat down and took a lunch break. As I was eating, I heard some children laughing in the distance... it was a group of schoolboys and their teachers having a field trip in the forest.

“Konnichi wa!” some of them said as they walked past me, a few bowing their heads.

“Hello!” I replied.

One of the boys stopped, smiled and said, “Good afternoon.”

I continued my walk, all the way to the Saiko Bat Cave Information Centre, which is the actual starting point of the Aokigahara walking trail. I had missed the Bat Cave tour (yes, there are some caves you can explore here), so I went back into the forest to see how much further the trail would take me.

As it turns out, it took me back to where I started. Perfect.

For a pictorial guide on how to get to the Aokigahara walking trail, check out the Yamanashi Prefecture tourist website (shorturl.at/awAJP).