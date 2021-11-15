Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Laos’ Public Health Ministry has allowed Covid-19 patients who have mild or no symptoms to receive treatment at home. The ministry’s regulations stipulate that to be eligible for home treatment, the patients must be fully vaccinated, have 95 per cent or higher blood oxygen level, have no respiratory problems or chronic diseases, aged under 60 years and not pregnant.

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months. Two charter flights brought more than 400 South Korean and Japanese fully vaccinated passengers from Seoul and Tokyo on Thursday to the southern resort city of Nha Trang. The flights came ahead of Vietnam's plans to reopen the resort island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated foreign visitors on November 20 - with hopes to welcome at least 5,000 travellers in coming months.

Foreign tourists seeking to enter Vietnam must show Covid-19 vaccination certificates and negative pre-departure coronavirus test results.

