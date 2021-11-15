Expert: China’s pandemic-containing strategy effective

China has successfully contained dozens of sporadic COVID-19 resurgences over the past year or so, ensuring a balance between epidemic prevention and economic development, Liang, professor at Tsinghua University, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He reminded the public to exercise caution against the virus and called for unremitting efforts to prevent both domestic resurgence and imported infections.

Minimizing Adverse Impact

"The COVID-19 pandemic situation across the world remains grave with increasing virus mutations, and there hasn't been any significant drop in the mortality rate associated with the disease," Liang said.

Inadequate preventive measures will lead to a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the number of severely ill patients and deaths will continue to increase, which was seen in several countries, said Liang, noting that China should stick to its current strategy of clearing COVID-19 infections in a timely manner.