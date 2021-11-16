‘Geopolitical split driven by US-China rivalry would derail Asia’s economic prospects’

In fact, the Asia region is now looking similar to late 19th-century Europe (not a good sign), with territorial disputes among neighbouring countries; intensifying competition between a rising power (China) and an established one that is reluctant to cede influence (the US); and the lack of a recognised arbitration framework with which to manage this conflict, the report said.

A geopolitical split in Asia, driven by the US-China rivalry, would derail Asia’s economic prospects, the EIU said.

Most countries are desperate to avoid taking sides, as they balance economic ties to China with support for the security role played in the region by the US. Their ability to be neutral, however, will be tested as superpower competition deepens and is dictated more by ideology. Any conflict in the South China Sea or a Chinese attempt to annex Taiwan, for instance, would force the issue.

If obliged to choose sides, Asia’s democracies, led by security allies such as Australia, Japan and South Korea, will lean towards the US. China only has one formal ally to call upon, and a weak one at that, in North Korea but, in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has developed a recognised economic bloc while simultaneously cultivating closer security ties with Russia. This makes it challenging to predict the side that many Asian countries would choose.