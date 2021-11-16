HCM City schools prepare to welcome students back

They are cleaning and rearranging classrooms, furniture and teaching tools to ensure children’s safety though the city has not yet decided on the exact date of reopening due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

Lê Hoài Nam, deputy director of the Department of Education and Training, said his department has set safety criteria for schools.

All have been told to prepare for students’ return to classes but also have plans for teaching online if the pandemic resurges.

Many schools were used as COVID treatment and quarantine facilities and so needed to be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned before reopening.

Đặng Đình Quý, vice principal of Nguyễn Thái Bình High School in Tân Bình District, told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper that his school has completed preparations for classrooms and equipment, and more than 95 per cent of its students have been vaccinated.