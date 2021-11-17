Coordinated suicide attacks in Ugandan capital kill at least 3 and injure dozens

Police spokesman Fred Enanga also said that the bombings were "suicide attacks" carried out by three assailants. One blast took place outside Kampala's Central Police Station and the other near the parliamentary building.

Scenes broadcast on local news channels showed bloodied office workers fleeing from the sites of the explosions, which took place just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hours later, downtown Kampala's streets were nearly emptied.

The apparent attacks were the latest in a string of bombings in Uganda attributed to regional terrorist groups. On Oct. 23, an explosion at a restaurant in a Kampala suburb killed one person and injured seven. Two days later, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives on a bus, killing only himself.