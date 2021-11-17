Japan allows mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses for booster shots

The government in principle requests the same manufacturer’s vaccine to be administered, but it decided to allow mixing certain manufacturers after examining the efficacy and safety of such use. The strategy is part of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s basic policy for booster shots.

According to the basic policy, the booster shots will be administered from Dec. 1 through September 2022 and will be available to everyone 18 and over who wishes to receive them. The health ministry’s expert panel agreed Monday to publicly fund the entire cost of conducting booster shots.

Generally, a third dose should be given after at least eight months from the second dose. However, the ministry decided it can be administered after six months if municipal governments feel the need based on such factors as the coronavirus infection situation, as some data suggests that vaccine efficacy is reduced by half after about six months from the second dose.

Following moves by Western countries, Japan will use vaccines using messenger RNA for booster shots. Based on overseas clinical trials, the government determined that there was no problem to alternatively use vaccines made by different manufacturers in terms of efficacy and adverse reactions.