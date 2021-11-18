PM asks China to help Cambodia produce Covid vaccines

He made the remarks at the ceremonial handover of another two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government on November 17 at Phnom Penh International Airport.

“I spoke with Chinese ambassador Wang Wentian about the continuing supply of the vaccines and so I took the initiative to inquire about vaccines production in Cambodia,” he said.

Hun Sen added that the establishment of a Covid-19 vaccine production factory in Cambodia would enable the Kingdom to use vaccines produced domestically and to distribute them to other countries in the region through either purchases or donations.

“I hope that His Excellency Wang Wentian will forward my request to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang – and any other relevant parties – to open discussions on producing vaccines in our country because we do not know when Covid-19 will end.

“If we make it possible to do the final stage of vaccines production in Cambodia, that would give us the reassurance that we will be able to protect the lives of Cambodian people and we won’t need to get vaccines from abroad, which in turn eliminates all of this long-distance shipping,” Hun Sen said.