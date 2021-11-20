U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

"It puts us on the path to build our economy back better than before by rebuilding the backbone of America: working people and the middle class," Biden said Friday in a statement after the vote.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated on Thursday that the legislation would allocate 1.64 trillion dollars in new federal spending over ten years. If the tax credits in the bill are added to the spending tally, the figure would jump to 2.4 trillion dollars, well above Biden's initial framework for a 1.75-trillion-dollar package.

The White House claimed that the framework would raise revenue of around 2 trillion dollars over a decade to fully pay for the social spending plan by imposing new taxes on the largest corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

But the CBO estimated that the legislation would increase the deficit by 367 billion dollars over ten years, not counting any additional revenue that may be generated by additional funding for tax enforcement.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a U.S. watchdog group, also estimated that the bill would add about 750 billion dollars to the deficit over the next five years and about 160 billion dollars over ten years.

Now the bill goes to the Senate for consideration, where some senators have expressed concerns about the rising budget deficit and inflation pressures.

"Ninety percent of Americans are worried about inflation, but House Democrats just voted to let Washington D.C. print, borrow, and spend trillions more," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday in a statement.

"Our economy is shaky, but House Democrats just voted for historic tax hikes that would drain hundreds of billions of dollars out of U.S. industries and kill American jobs," McConnell said.

Passage of the bill in the Senate will require unanimous support from the Democratic caucus, but the two key moderate Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have yet to give their full public support. Democratic senators are expected to make extensive changes before voting on it, potentially in December, according to Bloomberg.