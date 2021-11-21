Five locals from three villages in Khin U Township killed for being alleged informers and members of Pyusawhtee group

“We heard that they were killed on November 18 while they were in their villages. Although there were no military column in the area, they were killed as they were military informants and members of Pyusawhtee group (alleged military supporters),” said a local from Khin U.

Those killed were about 50 years’ old couples from Saigaung village, over 30 years old man from Shwe Minwin village, and a young man from Kalarluu village according to locals from these villages.