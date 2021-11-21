Sun, November 21, 2021

international

Five locals from three villages in Khin U Township killed for being alleged informers and members of Pyusawhtee group

Five locals from three villages in Khin U Township were killed for being military informants and members of Pyusawhtee group (alleged military supporters) on November 18, local sources said.

They were from Saigaung, Shwe Minwin and Kalarluu villages according to locals.

“We heard that they were killed on November 18 while they were in their villages.  Although there were no military column in the area, they were killed as they were military informants and members of Pyusawhtee group (alleged military supporters),” said a local from Khin U.

Those killed were about 50 years’ old couples from Saigaung village, over 30 years old man from Shwe Minwin village, and a young man from Kalarluu village according to locals from these villages. 

Khin U Township Jungle Cobra claimed the responsibility on its Facebook page for killings the five people as they were military informants and involvement in  Pyusawhtee group. It also wrote that the group killed altogether 61 informants so far.

Nation Thailand
