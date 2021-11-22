Two missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released, U.S. aid group says

The Oct. 16 kidnappings of the missionaries and family members thrust the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation once more into the center of an international crisis. The group included 16 Americans and a Canadian. Authorities from the United States and Canada have said they are working closely with Haitian counterparts to secure their freedom.

The gang, 400 Mawozo, demanded $1 million per person held. The United States does not pay ransoms for kidnapped citizens.