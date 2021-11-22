Mon, November 22, 2021

international

Two missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released, U.S. aid group says

Two of the 17 foreign missionaries kidnapped by a notorious street gang in Haiti last month have been released, Ohio-based Christian Aid Missionaries said Sunday.

"Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," the group said in a statement posted to its website. "We praise God for this!"

The Oct. 16 kidnappings of the missionaries and family members thrust the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation once more into the center of an international crisis. The group included 16 Americans and a Canadian. Authorities from the United States and Canada have said they are working closely with Haitian counterparts to secure their freedom.

The gang, 400 Mawozo, demanded $1 million per person held. The United States does not pay ransoms for kidnapped citizens.

For Haitians rich and poor, gang violence and kidnapping for ransoms have become commonplace. The country is suffering a surge in abductions that analysts say is the worst in the country's history.

400 Mawozo has gained notoriety in Haiti for its use of mass kidnappings and abducting groups such as Christian clergy that were previously considered off-limits.

Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, has the world's highest rate of kidnappings per capita.

Related News

Published : November 21, 2021

By : The Washington Post

Related News

Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Space junk spreads, creating risk of no-go zones for satellites

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Across Europe, protests swell against pandemic restrictions

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Thousands of Afghans evacuated during U.S. withdrawal awaiting resettlement

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Latest News

Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Upper Thailand gets colder by 3-5 degrees Celsius, isolated heavy rains in the South

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Two missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released, U.S. aid group says

Published : Nov 21, 2021

How to stop inflation from wrecking your retirement

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.