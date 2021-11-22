Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported that the country’s seafood export turnover to China reached $1.4 billion in the last two consecutive years, which accounted for 17-18 percent of total seafood exports. However, the exports to the market have declined since the beginning of the year as Chinese customs have been tightening control over imports to curb Covid-19 spreading. As of the end of Q3, the exports to China accounted for only 11 percent of total seafood export turnover.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian government will impose the moderate level 3 public mobility restrictions, locally known as PPKM, nationwide from December 24, 2021 to January 2, 2022 in order to contain a third wave of coronavirus infections expected in year-end holidays. Under level 3, public places such as cinemas, restaurants, shopping centres and houses of worship are only allowed to receive visitors at up to 50 per cent capacity and to operate until 9 pm.

