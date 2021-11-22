N. Korea dismisses UN human rights resolution as outcome of ‘hostile policy’

Pyongyang “strongly” condemned the recent passage of the UN draft resolution on human rights violations in North Korea and reiterated its call for the UN to investigate the US for human rights abuses, state-run media reported Sunday.

North Korea claimed that the US and other “hostile forces” forcibly adopted the draft resolution, in a press statement issued by an unnamed spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The press statement was released four days after the EU-led draft resolution was passed at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday for the 17th consecutive year by consensus, with more than 60 countries joining as co-sponsors.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK strongly denounces and categorically rejects the anti-DPRK human rights resolution of the hostile forces,” the spokesperson said, echoing North Korea‘s UN Ambassador Kim Song’s remarks during Wednesday’s meeting.



The Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the resolution as a “product of anti-DPRK hostile policy and double standards as well as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty aimed at tarnishing the prestigious image of our state.”