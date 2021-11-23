Tue, November 23, 2021

international

French PM tested positive for COVID-19, Belgian PM isolated

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will be tested on Wednesday and will remain in quarantine until the result of his test, local media reported. The schedule of French Prime Minister Jean Castex is to be modified for the coming days in order for him to continue working in his isolation.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19, French media reported on Monday.

Returning from Brussels Monday afternoon after meeting with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, Castex learnt that one of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19, Le Figaro reported.

De Croo will be tested on Wednesday and will remain in quarantine until the result of his test, local media reported.

Several senior members of the Belgian government will also go into quarantine to avoid any risks.

French ministers in the delegation include minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, Interior minister Gerald Darmanin, minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti, and Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Front) attends a tribute ceremony in Verviers, Belgium, on July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Castex "immediately got a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which turned out to be positive," the French newspaper cited the prime minister's office as saying.

The schedule of the French head of government is to be modified for the coming days in order for him to continue working in his isolation.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex (C, front) visits Lille as mask-wearing becomes mandatory in the city center amid concerns about an increase in COVID-19 cases, northern France, Aug. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Sebastien Courdji)

Published : November 23, 2021

By : Xinhua

