China, ASEAN in comprehensive strategic partnership, says Xi

"This is a new milestone in the history of our relations and will inject new impetus into peace, stability, prosperity and development of our region and the world," Xi said.

He was chairing the summit via video link from Beijing.

NEED FOR DIALOGUE

President Xi stressed that China and the ASEAN need to pursue dialogue instead of confrontation, build partnerships instead of alliances, and make concerted efforts to address the various negative factors that might threaten or undermine peace.

"Maintaining peace is our greatest common interest and the most cherished aspiration of people of all countries. We need to serve as the builders and guardians of peace in the region," he said.

"We need to practice true multilateralism and stick to the principle that international and regional affairs be handled through discussion among us all.”

China firmly opposes hegemony and power politics. China pursues long-term, friendly coexistence with neighboring countries, and is part of the common efforts for durable peace in the region, said the Chinese leader. "China will never seek hegemony, still less bully smaller countries," he added.