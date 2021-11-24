U.K. lets thousands apply to remain long after Brexit cutoff

People are only discovering that they don't have the right papers as they start traveling again or when they try to change jobs, according to immigration lawyers. The government so far appears to be taking a flexible approach to the late applications. Still, mixed messaging and a lack of clarity around how such workers may be dealt with in the future is creating uncertainty for industries like hospitality that rely on EU talent.

The current climate is "nerve-racking" for firms helping EU citizens who missed the deadline, said Kim Vowden, senior associate at Kingsley Napley LLP in London. "At the moment the Home Office is being flexible about people applying late, but they can change the policy whenever they like."

EU nationals enjoyed the right to live and work in the country before Brexit took effect in January. Following Britain's exit from the bloc, those already living in the U.K. had to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to secure their residence rights. Those that don't have that settled status now require a visa to work, live or study in Britain.

The confusion around settled status adds further complications to an already tight labor market across Britain's supply chains. Over 200,000 EU citizens left the U.K. in 2020, driven away by Brexit and the worst recession in three centuries. Sectors like construction and retail have struggled to fill vacancies.