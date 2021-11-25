Thu, November 25, 2021

Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.9 million across Southeast Asia, with 28,912 new cases reported on Wednesday (November 24), higher than Tuesday’s tally at 27,254. New deaths are at 465, decreasing from Tuesday’s number of 505. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 289,185.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen is set to open the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) on Thursday, with Cambodia hosting the biennial event. The two-day meeting will be held virtually this year under the theme ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth’. The plenary session will discuss ASEM’s role in the rehabilitation of global peace and stability, strengthening of trade agreements, and handling of Covid-19 outbreak.

Indonesia has administered at least one vaccine dose to half its population, reaching that benchmark after nearly a year of starting the program. Health Ministry reported that more than 135.4 million people have gotten at least one shot, while 90.2 million are fully vaccinated. The population stood at 270.2 million as of the 2020 national census. 

The government plans to expand booster shots to all adults once more than half of Indonesians are fully vaccinated. About 1.2 million booster doses have been administered so far.
 

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

