Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen is set to open the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) on Thursday, with Cambodia hosting the biennial event. The two-day meeting will be held virtually this year under the theme ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth’. The plenary session will discuss ASEM’s role in the rehabilitation of global peace and stability, strengthening of trade agreements, and handling of Covid-19 outbreak.

Indonesia has administered at least one vaccine dose to half its population, reaching that benchmark after nearly a year of starting the program. Health Ministry reported that more than 135.4 million people have gotten at least one shot, while 90.2 million are fully vaccinated. The population stood at 270.2 million as of the 2020 national census.

The government plans to expand booster shots to all adults once more than half of Indonesians are fully vaccinated. About 1.2 million booster doses have been administered so far.

