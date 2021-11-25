South Africa asks J&J, Pfizer to stop sending vaccines

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused developed countries of hoarding shots, and been a lead figure in a campaign to force pharmaceutical companies to share vaccine recipes with poorer nations. Yet the government will not be redistributing excess doses around the continent, said Foster Mohale, a spokesman for the Department of Health.

"If other countries require vaccines they go directly to the manufacturer -- they won't come to us," he said. "There is currently no discussion on donating or selling stock to elsewhere."

The government originally had a target of inoculating about two-thirds of adults by year-end, but will fall a long way short. Ramaphosa has also said he envisaged 300,000 vaccines being consistently administered a day, another goal that hasn't been met.

The number of weekly vaccinations fell to 609,180 in the week ended Nov. 21 from a peak of 1.09 million in the week ended Oct. 17, according to government data

It "would be wise" to use the excess shots as boosters, tweeted Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. "Let those who willing to be vaccinated benefit."

The story was first reported by News24.