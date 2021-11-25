Swedens new leader quits hours after historic appointment

The government briefly collapsed once already this year because of opposition to a plan to ease rent controls on new apartments. Andersson's predecessor Stefan Lofven quit in June before being reinstated, and then surprised by announcing a resignation in August. The former union leader, a figure that was able to cobble together impossible alliances, had banked on cooperating with the center-right to keep the Sweden Democrats out of power.

Now, with an election less than 10 months away, the rising political instability may help the nationalists finally get a shot at power. Still, current opinion polls indicate no clear winner.

While the junior partner, the Green Party, said it won't be part of Andersson's cabinet, it said it won't block her appointment.

A center-right party that has previously supported the government refused to back Andersson's budget in a parliamentary vote earlier on Wednesday, sealing the fate of the government's bill in favor of a competing proposal by conservative parties.

The amendment means some of the government's key reforms, such as an extra week off for families, are ditched in favor of more spending on the justice system and a gasoline tax cut.