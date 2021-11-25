Birdwatchers flocked to this British birdfair for 30 years. Now, its ending because of climate change.

Airlines, cruise ships and travel companies are also promising to go "net zero," setting deadlines decades into the future for balancing out their emissions in a race to keep the globe from heating to disastrous levels, The Washington Post has reported.

Even so, the decision to cancel a festival that celebrates the natural wonder of sedge warblers, ospreys, redwings and wigeons that are able to take to the skies carbon-free has left many fans crestfallen.

Many were understanding of organizers' motives.

"I don't even go to a large supermarket now, so I'd be unlikely to hang around with 000′s of folks from many corners of the globe," one Twitter user wrote.

"Pleased that the ecological impact of an [event] reliant on promoting global tourism was a key factor in their decision," wrote another.

The cancellation comes amid a growing global awareness of the impact of overtourism on the environment. Wildlife-tourism companies were among those that had a presence at the event in recent years, drawing concern about their ecological footprint.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of British prime minister Boris Johnson, spoke at the festival in 2019 about her opposition to trophy hunting. She said at the time that politicians and business leaders have a "gigantic responsibility" to change the way they do business, adding: "But so too do scientists, naturalists, campaigners, birdwatchers and all of us individuals."

The popularity of birdwatching - of the kind that doesn't require global travel - soared during the pandemic, as housebound people tuned in to the activities of feathered friends in the yard.

The fact that you could do it without going anywhere became one of birdwatching's major attractions, with bird groups in the United States reporting big spikes in newsletter subscribers and webinar attendance.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said Tuesday that canceling the global birdwatching festival will allow the trust to "turn all of our attention and efforts to our core mission of saving, restoring and connecting people with wildlife and habitats across Leicestershire and Rutland with the aim of aiding nature's recovery."