What Samsung’s $17b chip investment means to chip industry

Considering that Qualcomm and Nvidia also place foundry orders with TSMC, should the quality of Samsung Electronics’ foundry decline, they can always migrate to the Taiwanese company.



Other experts further warn that Samsung Electronics’ status as the No. 2 foundry player can be challenged by Intel, which aims to reenter the global foundry market.



“To operate a foundry business, you need extreme ultraviolet or EUV machines, and the Netherlands’ ASML is the only one who can make them. The price of one EUV machine is 200 billion won ($168.2 million), so the barrier to entry is very high,“ Kim Yang-pang, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade, said.



”Also, the US is blocking Chinese companies from buying EUV machines for national security concerns, and Samsung Electronics is benefiting from the Sino-US rivalry. However, if a US company like Intel launches foundry business, ASML will have no choice but to split its EUV machine quota, and Samsung Electronics might struggle to secure sufficient supplies of EUV machines like it currently does.”



EUV machines are very sensitive and difficult to make. Of the 48 EUV machines ASML is producing this year, 37 of them are allocated for Samsung Electronics and TSMC. Next year, 51 units will be produced, and 40 of them are reserved for the two companies.