Sun, November 28, 2021

international

Asean reported over 32,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Southeast Asia saw an increase in new Covid-19 cases and related deaths on Saturday (November 27), collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 32,397 infections and 454 deaths on Saturday compared to 29,185 and 425 respectively on Friday.

- Malaysia has banned travel to and from seven African countries in order to prevent the spread of new omicron coronavirus variant. Malaysian who have returned from such countries must undergo quarantine once arriving in the country. 

- Philippines has banned the entry of people travelling from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and their neighbouring countries immediately until December 15.

Published : November 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
