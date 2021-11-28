Two Myanmar-China border crossings reopen for trade

Mr Min Thein, vice-chair of the Muse Rice Wholesale Centre, said an estimated 800,000 bags of rice had been in limbo since the border was shut in April.

"It will take one month to export all these rice bags," he told AFP.

China says it will allow more trucks to cross next week.

Elsewhere in Myanmar's Shan state, the Chinshwehaw border gate also reopened for commerce Friday, the Chinese embassy in Yangon said.