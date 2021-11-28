Sun, November 28, 2021

Macao project a launchpad for Greater Bay Area artists

Paintings and photos by 24 winners of a competition and exhibition for artists under 45 in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area are on show until Dec 5, at the ground floor of The Londoner Macao.

The project, titled Time Is On My Side, serves to provide financial support and public exposure for artists based in the area, as part of efforts to boost the cultural landscape and gather talents in the Greater Bay Area.

Works by prize-winners of a competition and exhibition for young artists in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area are on show at The Londoner Macao. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Works on show present a diversity of methods and living experiences of winning artists, as well as how they have positioned themselves on the forefront of social transformations.

Published : November 28, 2021

By : China Daily

