Macao project a launchpad for Greater Bay Area artists

The project, titled Time Is On My Side, serves to provide financial support and public exposure for artists based in the area, as part of efforts to boost the cultural landscape and gather talents in the Greater Bay Area.
Works on show present a diversity of methods and living experiences of winning artists, as well as how they have positioned themselves on the forefront of social transformations.
Published : November 28, 2021
By : China Daily
