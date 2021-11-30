Tue, November 30, 2021

Covid-19 cases in Asean surpass 14 million.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.04 million across Southeast Asia, with 25,900 new cases reported on Monday (November 29), lower than Sunday’s tally at 26,786. New deaths are at 410, decreasing from Sunday’s number of 448. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 291,383.

The Philippines’ government on Monday launched an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against Covid-19 over three days, deploying security forces and using tens of thousands of volunteers to help administer the program. An official said news of the omicron variant made the campaign even more vital.

Meanwhile, Indonesia will ban the entry of travellers who have been in eight African countries and extend quarantine times for all arrivals to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The ban extends to people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days. The restriction takes effect on Monday and will be evaluated every two weeks.
 

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

