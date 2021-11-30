Covid-19 cases in Asean surpass 14 million.

The Philippines’ government on Monday launched an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against Covid-19 over three days, deploying security forces and using tens of thousands of volunteers to help administer the program. An official said news of the omicron variant made the campaign even more vital.

Meanwhile, Indonesia will ban the entry of travellers who have been in eight African countries and extend quarantine times for all arrivals to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The ban extends to people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days. The restriction takes effect on Monday and will be evaluated every two weeks.

