WHO backs Vietnam’s proposal to become regional hub for vaccine manufacturing

The WHO chief made the statement in response to an initiative raised by Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc as he visited WHO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday (local time) as part of his official trip to the European country.

The meeting also saw the presence of Seth Berkley, CEO of the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), and Aurélia Nguyen, Managing Director of the COVAX Facility.

President Phúc highly appreciated the coordinating role of WHO in global health issues, especially in setting healthcare standards and guidelines and providing technical support for countries in responding to public health emergencies and building capacity in coping with pandemics.

The Vietnamese President voiced his support for the COVAX Facility and its operators, including WHO and GAVI, in promoting equitable and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines globally. He also took the occasion to announce that Việt Nam will contribute an additional US$500,000 to the COVAX Facility, raising its total voluntary donation to the vaccine-sharing scheme to $1 million.

He proposed WHO, GAVI and COVAX Facility to help Việt Nam enhance the capacity of its healthcare system and immunisation while seeking their support for Việt Nam to become a hub for m-RNA vaccine technology transfer and a vaccine production base for the Western Pacific region.