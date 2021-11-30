Samsung to nurture young executives to usher in ‘New Samsung’ era

Under the new system, Samsung will abolish a set of requirements before an employee gets promoted to a certain level, such as a minimum term of service that lasts roughly eight to 10 years. Instead, excellent employees will be eligible for a “promotion session” so their work performance and expertise can come under a multidimensional review.



The new human resources procedures will help the tech giant bring top talent to management regardless of age, Samsung said in a statement.



In line with the revamp, Samsung will remove the job title of senior vice president, known as “jeonmu” in Korean, and merge that rank with executive vice president, or “busajang” in Korean.



Samsung’s new system will also encourage young people to boost their career experience. Samsung said it plans to allow employees serving in the same position for at least five years to be qualified to work in a different position. At the same time, a talent exchange program will give employees in Korea the opportunity to serve in positions abroad.



Moreover, a separate management system will be implemented to give employees a soft landing when they return from a career break. Satellite offices will be created in “major locations” in Korea to nurture remote working environments.



To enhance its employee evaluation system, Samsung will adopt absolute criteria and test peer evaluations in which employees judge each other’s value in essay format.



Samsung said the new system will create a “future-oriented work environment” to enable its staff and executives to be more dedicated to their tasks with greater spontaneity.