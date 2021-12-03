Travellers from 26 nations temporarily barred from Langkawi

This comes as Singapore reported the discovery of two cases of the Omicron variant in the island republic.

The ban also applies to those with a history of having travelled to these countries in the last 14 days. These countries are under the First Schedule, which will be updated daily.

Travellers from countries in the Second Schedule, which are countries at high risk of the Omicron variant but have yet to report any cases, as well as those with a history of travelling within 14 days, are also not allowed to take part in the bubble.

The list of countries in the Second Schedule will be updated weekly.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said residents of Langkawi, involving both Malaysians and those with long-term visit passes from these countries and with a history of travel to these countries within 14 days, could only enter via Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“They are also required to undergo 14 days’ quarantine at designated centres before being allowed on to Langkawi. Direct flights to Langkawi are not allowed,” he said.