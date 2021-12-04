Students in HCM City to have 12 to 30 in-person lessons per week when schools reopen

According to the city Department of Education and Training, students attending schools in areas of low risk would have no more than 30 in-person lessons per week, while extra classes will be held online.

Under the plan, schools in areas of medium risk would teach no more than 18 in-person lessons per week. These lessons will mainly be from the main curriculum and for tutoring purposes to make up for past online lessons. Students in the sixth, ninth and 12th grades in medium-risk areas will be allocated more in-person lessons, but no more than 24 per week.

Schools in high-risk areas can only attend up to 12 in-person lessons per week, and cannot hold other school events. Students in the sixth, ninth and 12th grades in these areas can have up to six more weekly lessons.

Schools in “very high” risk areas will have online classes only.

Students living in other provinces who cannot return to HCM City, who have underlying health problems, or are under quarantine will continue online classes or through another medium such as television.