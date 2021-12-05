Singapore detects first 2 imported Covid-19 cases who test preliminarily positive for Omicron

"There is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases," said MOH in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry added that both cases are currently recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. They are fully vaccinated, and have mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat.

Both cases arrived from Johannesburg on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ479 on Wednesday.

The first case is a 44-year-old Singapore permanent resident who was travelling from Mozambique and transited in Johannesburg.