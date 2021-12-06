Korea puts reopening plans into reverse as cases soar, omicron spreads

According to authorities, the Incheon residents spread the variant to their teenage son and an acquaintance. The acquaintance then spread the virus to his wife, mother-in-law and another acquaintance. The authorities believe that the latest three confirmed with the omicron variant contracted the virus from the Incheon couple’s acquaintance.



Authorities are currently monitoring 1,088 individuals who came into contact with confirmed omicron patients in Incheon, of whom 522 have been categorized as having come into close contact with the confirmed patients.



With record daily figures, the country is set to go into toughened social distancing measures for four weeks from Monday, putting on hold plans for a phased return to normal.



From Monday, private gatherings will be limited to six people in Seoul and the surrounding regions and to eight in other parts of the country.



The limit on private gatherings will be enforced regardless of vaccination status, and only one unvaccinated person will be allowed in such gatherings. Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to use restaurants and cafes alone, or with fully vaccinated individuals within the limited numbers.



Vaccine passes will also be required at a wider range of facilities, including cafes and restaurants, private academies, cinemas and theaters, cybercafes, indoor sports venues, museums and galleries.



The government plans to gradually expand the application of vaccine passes starting next year, and include those aged 12-18 from February.



