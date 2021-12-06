China to help set up jab factory

The bilateral meeting also touched on strengthening economic and tourism recovery, infrastructure development and energy resources, among other topics.

On economic cooperation, Wang said China and Cambodia should utilise the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) and the regional comprehensive economic partnership agreement (RCEP) – which will take effect on January 1 – as opportunities to rapidly achieve economic recovery for the two countries and region after the pandemic.

“China is willing to steadily advance cooperation on major projects such as building expressways and airports as well as a demonstration zone for high-quality development of joint-venture production capacity.

“China will promote cooperation in the digital economy and ... implement more livelihood enhancing projects, expand Cambodian agricultural exports to China and find ways to further benefit the Cambodian people,” said China’s foreign ministry.

It said Wang regarded China and Cambodia as “hardcore friends, comprehensive strategic partners and members of a community with a shared destiny”.

Wang added that China and Cambodia should unite more closely than ever before so as to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries and promote regional peace, stability and development.

“It is necessary for us to strengthen strategic communications, deepen strategic coordination, jointly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote China-Cambodia and China-ASEAN relations to achieve greater development,” Wang was quoted as saying in the press statement.

Sokhonn said Cambodia and China have successfully advanced “Belt and Road” infrastructure projects and that economic and trade cooperation have maintained a strong development momentum.

He noted that China has become Cambodia’s largest trading partner, investor and source of tourists.

“At the bilateral meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to building resilience against Covid-19, strengthening the economy by enabling the recovery of the tourism sector and boosting infrastructure development as well as energy and technical cooperation, among others. Cambodia deeply values China’s invaluable support and lasting friendship,” Sokhonn said in a Facebook post on December 5.

Regarding the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) framework, the two foreign ministers agreed to expedite the implementation of the MLC Five-Year Plan of Action.

Sokhonn also thanked China for approving the financing for a total of 67 Cambodian projects under the MLC framework with $26 million in funding.