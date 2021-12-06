Pulau Bidong seabed in Terengganu houses 11 Asean mini landmarks

The monuments featured are the Kuala Lumpur Petronas Twin Towers, Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque (Brunei), Jose Rizal Monument (the Philippines), Cambodia Independence Monument (Cambodia) and Patuxai Monument (Laos).

There is also a specially constructed monument, named the Asean Symbol of Unity Monument, signifying the togetherness of Asean countries.

The other monuments include the Merlion (Singapore), Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratcha-woramahawihan (Thailand), Indonesia National Monument, Tran Quoc Pagoda (Vietnam) and Shwedagon Pagoda (Myanmar). These are all all submerged 15m on the Pulau Bidong seabed.

Meanwhile, Ariffin said he hopes the project will help boost the tourism sector in Terengganu.

He said that hopefully, the seabed monuments would trigger interest among tourists, especially scuba divers from Asean nations who are always on the look out for new, unique diving locations to explore.

“We must, however, exercise control and limit the number of tourists there to preserve the national treasure, and the natural beauty of Pulau Bidong.

“Presently, tourists can only carry out day-trip diving activities – they are not allowed to spend the night there,” he said. – Bernama

Related stories:

Malaysians 'cautious' of crowds but keen to visit tourist hotspots KL and Penang

Pandemic pushes tourism sector in Malaysia to 'reset' travel

7 most haunted forests Malaysian hikers should beware of

What can Malaysians see, do and eat in Kelantan and Terengganu?