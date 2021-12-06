Tue, December 07, 2021

Pulau Bidong seabed in Terengganu houses 11 Asean mini landmarks

The Pulau Bidong seabed is now home to 11 landmarks representing Asean countries and has the potential to become Terengganu’s latest tourist attraction.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that besides being a popular diving spot among scuba divers, Pulau Bidong also has other hidden treasures.

The First Asean Underwater Mini Landmark is funded by the Asean Cultural Fund with an allocation of nearly RM300,000.

“It is being run with the cooperation of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu and the National Heritage Department under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry banner,” Nancy said after the landmark’s launching ceremony in Pulau Bidong recently.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman, Ariffin Deraman was also present at the launch.

The monuments featured are the Kuala Lumpur Petronas Twin Towers, Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque (Brunei), Jose Rizal Monument (the Philippines), Cambodia Independence Monument (Cambodia) and Patuxai Monument (Laos).

There is also a specially constructed monument, named the Asean Symbol of Unity Monument, signifying the togetherness of Asean countries.

The other monuments include the Merlion (Singapore), Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratcha-woramahawihan (Thailand), Indonesia National Monument, Tran Quoc Pagoda (Vietnam) and Shwedagon Pagoda (Myanmar). These are all all submerged 15m on the Pulau Bidong seabed.

Meanwhile, Ariffin said he hopes the project will help boost the tourism sector in Terengganu.

He said that hopefully, the seabed monuments would trigger interest among tourists, especially scuba divers from Asean nations who are always on the look out for new, unique diving locations to explore.

“We must, however, exercise control and limit the number of tourists there to preserve the national treasure, and the natural beauty of Pulau Bidong.

“Presently, tourists can only carry out day-trip diving activities – they are not allowed to spend the night there,” he said. – Bernama

