Foreign students in Japan to lose access to tax-free shopping

The revision aims to prevent these foreign residents from reselling tax-free goods for profit and stop these goods from being consumed inside the nation without the proper tax being paid.

In principle, the revision will limit the scope of who is eligible to buy goods tax-free to temporary visitors in the nation for a maximum of 90 days, mainly tourists, and diplomats.

The ruling parties will add the change to their outline of taxation system reforms.

Consumption tax is imposed on anything consumed domestically or on any assets transferred within the nation. The tax-free shopping program exempts consumption tax if goods are taken overseas.

Nationwide in May 2020, there were about 280,000 foreign students, corporate trainees and other such foreign residents who were eligible for the tax exemption program.