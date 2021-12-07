DepEd expects more schools to hold in-person classes in 2022

So far, the physical classes have been going well with no reported COVID-19 cases among participants, DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said at the Laging Handa briefing on Monday.

He added that the second batch of schools was likely to be the last to be added to the pilot run this year as students were expected to go on break starting Dec. 20.

After that, participating schools would submit their assessment using the DepEd’s monitoring and evaluation tool, with the consolidated report to be submitted to the Office of the President before the end of the month.

“Since so far it has been going well, we anticipate that the recommendation will be to move to what we call the expanded phase early next year,” Malaluan said.

Asked how the Omicron COVID-19 variant could affect the reopening of more schools, he said the DepEd would rely on the assessment of the Department of Health (DOH).

On the first day of limited in-person classes at Pasig Elementary School, parents dropped off students who underwent a temperature check before being escorted by teachers to their classrooms.

Despite the masks that concealed half of their faces, the children’s eagerness and excitement were visible as they participated in the morning ceremonies, including singing the national anthem and a simple dance exercise.