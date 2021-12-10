D.C. mayor bolsters efforts to stem gun violence

ONSE Director Del McFadden said the new neighborhoods were selected based on crime data, community insight and peace negotiation strategies. In addition to increasing the number of interrupters in already prioritized neighborhoods, McFadden said the office will also launch a "floating" violence intervention team next year to respond to violent incidents.

There have been at least 211 homicides in the District this year, an 11% increase over this time in 2020 and the most since 2003. Bowser said the new intervention efforts were made possible through federal funding in her fiscal 2022 budget, including $9.6 million to expand and intensify violence intervention and protection work at ONSE. The city will also use $4.5 million in federal funds to expand the office's Pathways Program to 130 participants. The transitional employment program aims to keep residents out of the criminal justice system and away from violent crime through education and building job skills.

Later this month, Bowser said, the city will award $1.1 million in grants to community-based and nonprofit organizations working to reduce gun violence.

The investments build upon the city's overall approach to violence prevention: Last month, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, a Democrat, announced an expansion to his office's Cure the Streets program, which uses similar violence-intervention strategies in an effort to keep neighborhoods safe. Thanks to a boost in funding from the D.C. Council, the effort will operate in four new areas with high levels of gun violence.