Sat, December 11, 2021

international

Japan, U.S. hold joint ceremony to commemorate victims of Pearl Harbor attack

HONOLULU — Japan and the United States held a joint ceremony Thursday to commemorate the victims of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

About 2,400 people lost their lives on the U.S. side, and 65 Japanese servicemen were killed in the surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese military on Dec. 7 (Dec. 8 in Japan) 1941.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Japanese Consul General in Honolulu Yutaka Aoki said he hoped Pearl Harbor would be remembered in the world not only as a place where a war started but also as a symbol of reconciliation and friendship.

About 60 people observed a moment of silence at the ceremony.

Kenneth Saiki, 80, a third-generation Japanese American who was born shortly before the attack, said that as a Japanese American, his heart hurts on Dec. 7.

Saiki said he remains uncertain about the future despite the good relationship between Japan and the United States, but he stressed the importance for the two countries to continue holding the ceremony jointly.

The two countries have co-hosted the annual memorial since 2016.

Because of the pandemic, no participants traveled from Japan to attend this year’s ceremony, which was held in person for the first time in two years.

By Shin Watanabe / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

Related News

Published : December 11, 2021

By : The Japan News

Related News

U.S. bans investment in Chinese surveillance company SenseTime, saying it supports repression of Uyghur minority population

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Hundreds of people are fired, online learning set to return amid vaccine resistance at nations second-largest school district

Published : Dec 11, 2021

With delta surges and the threat of omicron, states call on military medics to relieve hospital staff

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Omicron could become dominant in some European countries by next week, officials predict

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok police prepare for Ratsadon-led rally on Sunday

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Health dept issues strict prevention guidelines for restaurants to follow

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Chana fishermen renew their battle against industrial park, ready to join rally in Bangkok on Monday

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Both jabs and booster needed to fight Omicron, advises top virologist

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.