[Vietnam] Ministries agreed with proposed two stages of international commercial flight resumption

At a meeting chaired by Deputy Minister Phạm Bình Minh on Thursday regarding the plan, a representative of the ministry said the first stage, lasting for two weeks from December 15, will see the operation of flights between Việt Nam and the destinations of Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei – Taiwan (China), Bangkok, Singapore, Vientiane, Phnom Penh, and San Francisco or Los Angeles.

All international flights will land at Nội Bài airport in Hà Nội and Tân Sơn Nhất airport in HCM City, with a frequency of four flights per week. The weekly number of foreign arrivals is expected at about 14,000.

The second stage starting from January next year will last for one month and cover more destinations – Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong (China), Paris, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Moscow. More airports are suggested to join the scheme, including Đà Nẵng in the central city of Đà Nẵng, Cam Ranh in the central province of Khánh Hòa, Phú Quốc in the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang, and Vân Đồn in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. Flight frequency will be increased to seven per week, with the weekly number of entries estimated at some 40,000.

Participants agreed with the policy of reopening international flight routes given that Việt Nam has now basically put the COVID-19 pandemic under control. They said there are a large number of Vietnamese people wishing to return home, including workers with expired labour contracts; students and people on working trips trapped overseas; and expatriates.