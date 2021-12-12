Việt Nam expected to add 36 million middle class people in next decade

Powered by continued investments in its manufacturing sector, dynamic foreign direct investment and rising productivity, Việt Nam has been a consistent outperformer in Asia.

Việt Nam is well positioned to be a significant driver of the next chapter of Asia’s consumption story. Over the next decade, 36 million more consumers may join Việt Nam’s consuming class, defined as consumers who spend at least US$11 a day in purchasing power parity terms.

This is a major change. In 2000, less than 10 per cent of Việt Nam’s population were members of the consuming class, which has risen to 40 per cent today. By 2030, this figure may be close to 75 per cent.

New consumption power is emerging not only from those who have entered the consuming class for the first time, but from the consuming class’s sharp rise within the income pyramid.

The two highest tiers of the consuming class (those spending US$30 or more per day) are growing the fastest and may account for 20 per cent of Việt Nam’s population by 2030.

“Urbanisation is an important contributor to income growth. Việt Nam’s urban population is projected to surge by 10 million over the next decade as the share of the country’s urban population rises from 37 per cent in 2020 to 44 per cent by 2030," the report said.