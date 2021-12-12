[Vietnam] Deputy PM agrees to restore regular international commercial flights from January 1, 2022

The flights will be operated based on the guidance from the Ministry of Health on medical measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring safety, efficiency and smoothness.

Minh ordered the ministry to urgently issue the medical guidance, which should be discussed with experts and businesses, for passengers entering Việt Nam on regular international commercial flights.

Earlier, during a meeting with Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam, representatives from various ministries have raised the possibility of allowing arrivals who are fully vaccinated arrivals or recovered COVID-19 patients with negative tests to self-quarantine for seven days upon entry, without the need to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine like the current protocol.

The health ministry, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Information and Communications are told to immediately discuss and publish a medical declaration software applicable to air travel to facilitate the declaration of passengers, activities of aviation enterprises as well as medical monitoring, control and tracing of people on entry, he said.