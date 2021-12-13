Osaka University develops transparent capsule for moving COVID patients

Doctors at the hospital’s Trauma and Acute Critical Care Center therefore decided to develop a transparent, airtight isolation capsule. The university raised about ¥18 million through crowd-funding from March to May this year, exceeding its target of ¥10 million.

The capsule is 200 centimeters long, 60 centimeters wide and 70 centimeters high. Its rounded cover is made of a highly transparent resin with a mount for a ventilator inside, and the bed can be adjusted to four different angles.