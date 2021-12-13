Mon, December 13, 2021

international

At least 18 dead, 25 injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador

"The bodies were transferred to the Sucua morgue," it said, adding that the 25 injured people, including minors and adults, were taken to various local hospitals.

At least 18 people were killed and 25 others injured in a passenger bus accident in the Sucua canton of the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago in southern Ecuador, the Integrated Security Service ECU 911 reported Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night in Huambi, when the bus covering the Macas-Loja route veered off its lane and overturned, the agency said in a statement.

"The bodies were transferred to the Sucua morgue," it said, adding that the 25 injured people, including minors and adults, were taken to various local hospitals.

Immediate assistance was activated with personnel from various relief institutions and fire department rescue units heading to the scene.

Members of the Traffic Accident Investigation Service and Criminalistics were also on hand to carry out procedures for this type of accident.
 

Related News

Published : December 13, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Buzkashi match in Afghanistan

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Powerful storms "new normal" in era of climate change, says U.S. official

Published : Dec 13, 2021

UK raises COVID-19 alert level amid rising Omicron cases

Published : Dec 13, 2021

ANA touches up Angkor park for return of foreign tourists

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Latest News

Booze can be served until the wee hours of 2022, says CCSA

Published : Dec 13, 2021

CJ MORE collaborates with Disney to launch cartoon-themed products. Special collections expected to draw more traffic to stores, boost sales

Published : Dec 13, 2021

EA announces the success of grand opening of the first Gigafactory, the largest integrated battery factory in ASEAN

Published : Dec 13, 2021

The Marriott Thailand Travel Show Is Back!

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.