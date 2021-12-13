Powerful storms "new normal" in era of climate change, says U.S. official

EMERGENCY DECLARATION

"The vicious centerpiece (of the weekend tornadoes) was a monster supercell that carved an hours-long, 250-mile path from eastern Arkansas to western Kentucky ... A powerful storm system set up the chaos as it swept from the Rockies toward Canada, triggering high winds over large areas of the Mid-South, Midwest and Great Lakes," reported The Washington Post (WP).

On Sunday, rescuers in the middle of the United States resumed search operations for victims of a deadly tornado outbreak that left dozens of people dead and flattened entire communities when it tore through six states late Friday, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that he is heading to Kentucky on Sunday to meet with the governor and local officials and assess the damage caused by the storms. "I am on my way to Kentucky with @FEMA_Deanne to meet with @GovAndyBeshear, state, and local officials," he tweeted.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration for Kentucky on Saturday, opening the door for the FEMA and other federal entities to coordinate disaster relief efforts. "Whatever is needed, the federal government is going to find a way to supply it," Biden said on Saturday in Delaware.

HARDEST HIT

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that the tornadoes that tore a 200-mile gash across his state and leveled homes and businesses left "devastation like none of us have ever seen before," telling CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that "this tornado didn't discriminate against anybody in its path, even if they were trying to be safe."

Mayfield, Kentucky, was one of the hardest hit communities, with satellite photos showing a swath of destruction, including at a candle factory that was completely flattened. More than 100 workers were in the factory when the tornado struck, and 40 of them had been rescued as of Saturday.

The official number of confirmed deaths from the tornadoes and severe storms stood at 25 Sunday morning, with Kentucky suffering the most deaths, but Beshear estimated the actual death toll in his state would exceed 80 and could rise to more than 100 as crews continue sifting through the wreckage.

According to WP, over 100 people are feared to have been killed after rare winter tornadoes ripped through parts of the South and the Midwest late Friday and early Saturday. Thousands of people woke up to power and water outages on Sunday, as rescue work goes on to determine the exact number of deaths.