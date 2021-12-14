Korea to push for entry to 11-member CPTPP

Korea’s potential accession to the CPTPP could be a major boost to expand its trade portfolio in addition to its planned implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.



The RCEP, which was inked in November 2020, will take effect in February 2022, as Korea’s legislative body ratified the trade deal early this month.



RCEP, which covers Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is the world’s biggest FTA as its 15 member countries combined take up around 30 percent of the global gross domestic product.



The CPTPP requests high levels of market openness. Korean farmers had actively protested the government’s bid, highlighting the huge potential damage it could pose to the local agricultural sector.



Meanwhile, the accession could also have a similar effect of signing FTAs with Japan and Mexico, both of which have yet to make a bilateral FTA with Korea.



Minister Hong also said in the meeting that Korea will prepare to resume talks for free trade deals with Mexico, which is one of the world’s 15 largest economies, and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



By Kim Yon-se