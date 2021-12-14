Miss Universe 2021 is a Bollywood actress working on master’s degree

The Bollywood actress who is also working on her master’s degree in public administration impressed the judges with her confidence in the final round of questions. Asked what advice she would give young women, Sandhu said, “Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own.”

She followed two other winners from India: Sushmita Sen who won in the Philippines in 1994 and Lara Dutta who was crowned in Cyprus in 2000.

Another heavy favorite, Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, settled for first runner-up while South Africa’s Lalena Mswane, who advanced to the semifinals by garnering the most online votes, was named second runner-up.

Mswane, who holds a law degree, found herself in a quandary before departing for the global tilt when the South African government withdrew support for her participation to protest Israel’s apartheid and show support for Palestinians.