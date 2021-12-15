Wed, December 15, 2021

Asean reported over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.44 million across Southeast Asia, with 24,780 new cases reported on Tuesday (December 14). New deaths are at 354, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 298,079.

The Philippines received on Tuesday an additional batch of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help the country recover quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic. Majority of these vaccines will be distributed to far-flung areas, while many Filipinos are reportedly considering taking the Chinese vaccine as a booster shot.

To date, the Philippines has received more than 158.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers, with China being its biggest vaccine supplier.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s government has warned that the public keep implementing health protocols and get vaccinated, particularly ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays after the country recorded 190 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. West Java, the country's most populous province, dominated the total number of the newly-confirmed cases with 39 reports, followed by East Java with 27 cases and the country's capital Jakarta with 20 cases.
 

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

