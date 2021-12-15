Omicron divides Europe over plan to simplify travel rules

Last month, just as the new variant was emerging, the European Commission proposed making travel fully dependent on the status of the traveler as of March 1. Under that plan, vaccinated people from any country would be allowed into the EU. Those with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization that isn't yet recognized by Europe's drug regulator would have to show proof of a negative PCR test as an additional safeguard.

The pushback comes as EU leaders head to Brussels this week for a summit that is set to address developments around Covid-19 and the omicron variant.

"Coordination of our measures, based on the best available scientific evidence, is critical, notably in order to preserve mobility," European Council President Charles Michel wrote in a letter Tuesday inviting EU leaders to the summit.

EU leaders are expected to push for more urgency on booster shots, including encouraging a shorter timeframe between shots, according to an EU diplomat.

Some member states want to see more science-based data on the new strain before taking a decision on the proposals, the diplomat said, even as they remain split on which steps to take.

Several governments also pushed back against the commission's attempts to streamline the passenger locator forms the bloc uses to track incoming visitors, citing data privacy concerns, the diplomat said.

Despite the differences, member states are expected to back the EU's proposal to limit the validity of Covid vaccine certificates to nine months for travel purposes to encourage the use of booster shots, the diplomat added.