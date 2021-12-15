Wed, December 15, 2021

international

China reports its first omicron variant cases as health experts say zero-covid policy remains effective

China has detected its first cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in two patients who had recently returned to the country from abroad, state media reported this week.

One of the two patients was identified in Tianjin, a major port city near Beijing, while staying at a quarantine facility, local authorities told the Tianjin Daily newspaper. A local health official said Tuesday that the patient, who has been transferred to a designated hospital for coronavirus treatment, does not have a cough or a fever.

China is one of the last countries maintaining a zero-tolerance covid policy, with Beijing requiring all inbound travelers to quarantine for two to three weeks and to undergo repeated testing.

Authorities from the southern city of Guangzhou reported one case of the omicron variant Tuesday. The patient was a 67-year-old man who tested positive while under home quarantine; he had completed two weeks of quarantine in dedicated facilities in Shanghai and was allowed to fly to Guangzhou on Saturday.

Wu Hao, a public health expert who advises the central government on coronavirus policies, insisted that China is "very safe," given that the two cases had minimal contact with the general population.

"The omicron variant fundamentally is still a coronavirus, and the pattern with which it spreads is similar to past coronaviruses," Wu said in an interview with Beijing Daily. "So the conventional methods of protection are still effective."

Since early 2020, China has shuttered its doors to most foreigners while strictly managing the movement of citizens returning home. Most reported cases since the virus was first detected in Wuhan have been traced to overseas returnees, the government claims.

China is battling a spate of cases in Zhejiang province, where about 200 infections have been detected since last week. To clamp down on the spread, regional travel restrictions will be in place until March, according to provincial officials.

Related News

Published : December 15, 2021

By : The Washington Post

Related News

U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 800,000

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Pfizer confirms high efficacy of COVID-19 antiviral pill

Published : Dec 15, 2021

WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region

Published : Dec 15, 2021

New vaccine against Omicron variant likely needed: research group CEO

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Latest News

Thailand named 5th best nation globally, 1st in Southeast Asia for Covid crisis management

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Man nabbed after allegedly making a habit of stealing railway equipment

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Somsak meets officials over rising number of detained suspects escaping

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Video of Mae Hong Son sea of fog enthrals netizens

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.