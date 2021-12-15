China reports its first omicron variant cases as health experts say zero-covid policy remains effective

China is one of the last countries maintaining a zero-tolerance covid policy, with Beijing requiring all inbound travelers to quarantine for two to three weeks and to undergo repeated testing.

Authorities from the southern city of Guangzhou reported one case of the omicron variant Tuesday. The patient was a 67-year-old man who tested positive while under home quarantine; he had completed two weeks of quarantine in dedicated facilities in Shanghai and was allowed to fly to Guangzhou on Saturday.

Wu Hao, a public health expert who advises the central government on coronavirus policies, insisted that China is "very safe," given that the two cases had minimal contact with the general population.

"The omicron variant fundamentally is still a coronavirus, and the pattern with which it spreads is similar to past coronaviruses," Wu said in an interview with Beijing Daily. "So the conventional methods of protection are still effective."